THE St Austell Choral Society presents Mozart's Solemn Vespers with works by Bach, Palestrina and Gibbons on Saturday, November 15.
A feast of lovely music awaits you at St Augustine’s Catholic Church, where the choral society will be joined by soprano soloist Holly-Anna Hawkes and a small string ensemble, as well as organ accompanist, Anthony Trodd.
Musical director, Paul Drayton, will introduce the audience to each work before singing. Instrumental pieces will include Molly Leigh and Alex Fraser playing Bach’s Concerto in D Minor for two violins, and Holly-Anna will enrich the programme with solos of her own.
There will be light refreshments after the concert and a chance to chat about the music with members of the choir. The St Austell Choral Society has been performing a wide repertoire of choral music to central Cornwall for over 100 years.
Under the expert direction of Paul, they perform sacred and secular works from the 16th to the 21st centuries in a series of three annual concerts in St Austell. They rehearse from 7.30pm to 9.30pm on Friday’s at Mount Charles Methodist Church.
To book tickets, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mozart-solemn-vespers-tickets-1772211926579
