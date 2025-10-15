THERE’S a real buzz in Looe this autumn as students from the town’s schools immerse themselves in learning about their rich fishing heritage through the ‘United by the Sea’ project – a year-long creative celebration led in partnership with Creative Looe.
The ambitious project will explore all things fish-related, from Cornish history and sea shanties to art, storytelling and cookery. The centrepiece will be a permanent clay fish art installation in the town, created by pupils from Looe Community Academy and local primary schools, symbolising the town’s enduring connection with the sea.
The programme launched in style on September 30, when Year 8 students from Looe Community Academy took part in a Cornish Maritime History Day. The students designed smugglers’ posters, learnt about sailors’ tattoos, cooked traditional fish chowder, and joined in sea shanty sessions with professional singers Gary Hooper, Tristan Netherton, Sam Wheatley, Kevin Brinn, Chris Legg and Gideon Barrett.
Angela Harrison, from Looe Harbour Commissioners, demonstrated fish filleting and spoke passionately about sustainability and the community’s shared responsibility to protect the town’s heritage.
The day ended with a celebration assembly attended by mayor Cllr Steven Remington, where students proudly performed Cornwall My Home and the Cornish national anthem Trelawney.
Folk musician Kev Brinn reflected on the importance of passing on Cornwall’s cultural traditions, saying: “It was an absolute honour to be asked to teach the Year 8s of Looe Academy about Cornish music, song and culture. Our songs are of stories about where we live and they are rich in history and community. When I play and sing shanties, I try to honour that and you could hear the students felt the importance of that too.”
Following the history day, Year 7 students began the first clay fish workshop, the first of many sessions that will see around 600 handmade fish created over the coming months.
Art teacher Lesa Welch, who is leading the project, said students have been encouraged to “let their imaginations soar,” while local artist Gwen Vaughan praised the results: “I’m blown away – the students have really explored the material, and you can see they’ve had fun.”
The clay fish will be glazed and fired over winter before being unveiled next spring as part of a ‘United by the Sea’ community festival, forming a colourful trail through the town.
Headteacher Paul Boyes said: “For the children of Looe to know their town is to know themselves. Celebrating their community helps them feel a sense of belonging and pride in what makes Looe so special.”
Creative Looe is supporting and fundraising for the project through the sale of ‘United by the Sea’ T-shirts and tea towels, featuring a lino cut of Looe by Ms Welch, available at Looe Library and online at www.creativelooe.org.
Lorna Dickinson, Director of Creative Looe, said the initiative highlights the power of creativity in education, adding: “This project helps students connect with their fishing heritage and see themselves as the heart of the community.”
Further details about upcoming workshops will be shared via the Looe Community Academy website.
