THERE were smiles all round in East Looe as mayor Stephen Remington and deputy mayor Jamie Pearn officially reopened the town’s newly refurbished Co-op store.
Located on Fore Street, the Co-op has been completely transformed following an extensive renovation programme that gives the store a modern, brighter and more welcoming feel.
With new flooring, lighting, ceilings and state-of-the-art refrigeration – designed to reduce energy use and cut the Co-op’s carbon footprint – the upgrade has already impressed customers.
A new electric van will also support same-day delivery, making it greener and easier for the community to shop local.
Cllr Remington praised the Co-op team for their dedication and community spirit throughout the whole process. He said: “It’s a pleasure to be here today to celebrate the re-opening of our much-loved Co-op store. First and foremost, congratulations on the completion of this refurbishment!
“I know the process presented its challenges at times, but the outcome is a real credit to everyone involved. I speak for many when I say how thrilled we are to see this store back and better than ever.
“The Co-op contributes so much to the town, consistently demonstrating its commitment to Looe through generous community support. Their contributions have had a lasting impact: from sustaining Boundless Trust’s essential community meals, helping fund the town’s defibrillators, to supporting the RNLI, Ellie’s Haven, Polperro Football Club, Looe Development Trust, Sea Scouts, as well as the New Year’s Eve fireworks.”
Area operations manager, Stacey Pavely, said the team were thrilled by the reaction from customers, adding: “We’ve had a great response and there has been considerable excitement about our relaunch. The whole team is delighted to invest in East Looe.
“We are enjoying welcoming the community back into their Co-op and we’re proud to be part of local community life.”
