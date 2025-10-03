RESIDENTS in Looe are being urged to take part in a new community survey which aims to capture local views on the issues that matter most – from crime and anti-social behaviour to public toilets and council priorities.
Launching the initiative, Cllr Stephen Remington, Mayor of Looe, encouraged everyone in the town to get involved. He said: “This is your chance to tell us what matters most to you. Whether it’s the services we manage now or ideas for the future, we want to hear directly from the people who live and work here. Every response helps us plan better and advocate more strongly for our community.”
The survey, organised by Looe Town Council, is now open and will run throughout the autumn. It forms part of the council’s wider commitment to making sure residents’ voices are heard and reflected in decision-making.
Topics include crime and community safety, how residents prefer to receive updates from the council, the future of public toilets, and wider priorities for council action in the coming years.
Residents can take part easily either online, via the town council’s website at www.looetowncouncil.gov.uk or by picking up a paper copy at Looe Library. The survey takes only a few minutes to complete, but councillors stress the feedback will play a vital role in guiding decisions and setting the agenda for years ahead.
Once all the responses have been gathered, the council will analyse the results and share the outcomes with the community. The findings will be used to identify key issues, inform council projects, and strengthen its case when lobbying for funding or support from outside bodies.
Cllr Remington added: “The people of Looe are at the heart of everything we do. By taking part in this survey, you can directly influence how we move forward as a town. Please do take a few minutes to have your say.”
