The event, led by local experts Shadow Tor, invites brave guests to explore the eerie history and haunted happenings of the centuries-old inn. The Shadow Tor team – a mix of historians, researchers, archaeologists, sceptics and believers – will guide participants through a night of chilling encounters, haunted history and ghostly tales.
Landlord Garry Seymour says unexplained activity is nothing new at the pub. “We have staff, guests and drinkers reporting strange happenings all the time, some even caught on camera,” he said. “We don’t shy away from it – it’s part of The Jolly.”
Guests will enjoy dinner and a midnight buffet before taking part in a late-night ghost hunt through The Jolly’s most haunted areas. The evening also includes local legends brought to life through film, storytelling and live performance.
Built around 1516, The Jolly Sailor sits in Princes Square, West Looe, and later absorbed the neighbouring Glendale House in the 1930s. Its history is steeped in smuggling, shipwrecks and seafaring superstition. Old beams salvaged from the 1588 Spanish Armada and timber from HMS Indefatigable add to its haunting atmosphere.
Bear, from Shadow Tor, said: “There’s activity reported all over the inn, from the oldest bar to the newer Glendale rooms. Should investigators dare to stay overnight, it will be fascinating to see what they encounter.
“We love delving into the past – legends, folklore and ghost stories are, to me, another way to spread and tell history.”
Author Jonathan Boakes, creator of Haunted Harbour: The Looe Ghost Guide, will join the investigations, sharing local ghost stories collected over 20 years – including those tied to The Jolly itself.
