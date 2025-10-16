Sidonie: I've only done concerts in the UK before, in London, so I'm thrilled that I'll get to see so many towns and cities this time round. As a lot of people do, previously I'd come over to London, do the concert and go home. And yes, being in a show over here has always been on my wish list. UK theatre is so revered around the world and doing this tour means I not only get to explore all these beautiful venues, I also get to explore the country itself. When I'm somewhere new I tend to look up the reviews to see what people are saying about where to head and what not to miss. I'm especially excited about seeing the castles because I'm from the United States, so castles are not a thing where I'm from!