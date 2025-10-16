The award-winning smash hit musical The Bodyguard is coming to Hall for Cornwall from February 3 to February 7 as part of its UK and Europe tour. We caught up with leading lady Sidonie Smith and Australian heartthrob Adam Garcia to chat about taking on the iconic roles of Rachel Marron and Frank Farmer, the enduring appeal of the story, and life on the road.
The musical is based on the Oscar-nominated movie starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner and features a host of irresistible classics including Queen of the Night, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of the biggest hit songs of all time – I Will Always Love You.
What can audiences expect when they come to see the show?
Sidonie: This show is pure joy. If you love this music, it's going to be just the most incredible night you've had in a theatre in a long, long time.
Witnessing it going from screen to stage in such a fantastic show is an amazing experience for audiences, as is getting to perform in it. On top of all that fantastic music is the drama and the love story. It's funny, it's edgy, it's dramatic and it's heart-breaking.
Adam: I remember seeing opening night when it first played the Adelphi in London and I loved it. I was intrigued because I enjoyed the film so much because it's about relationships, plus of course it's got that legendary soundtrack. The choreography is amazing, as is the way it's staged and structured.
Sidonie, you previously played Rachel Marron in the German production of The Bodyguard. What are you most looking forward to about returning to the role and do you have anything in common with her?
Sidonie: What I love about Rachel and what I have missed about playing her is the range of her emotions in the show. I mean, she is a diva, but she's so much more than that. She's a mum, she's a sister, she is someone who is vulnerable and falls in love, and she's not just the star that you see on television. Do I have anything in common with her? I love with reckless abandon, just as Rachel does. When she falls, she falls hard, as do I. She is someone who can maybe be a bit temperamental every now and again, but she loves her sister and she is absolutely head over heels in love with her son Fletcher. Like her, I feel very deeply and I love very deeply.
Adam, what's your take on Frank Farmer as a character and are you anything like him?
Adam: Frank is resolute, loyal and honourable. He's kind of quiet and speaks when he needs to. He's efficient, well-trained and possibly slightly jaded, but he's a good man. Am I anything like him? [Laughs] Not at all! I was speaking to my wife about this and she was like 'Now, if you could just be like Frank...' The same thing happened when I did a show called If/Then and she said 'The guy you played was really lovely...' so maybe it'll wash off.
The Bodyguard features an incredible soundtrack, with hits made famous by Whitney. Do you have a favourite number in it?
Sidonie: Hands down it has to be One Moment in Time. It's my favourite song to sing in the show and every night I do it I get goosebumps. I think it's because of the stillness of the moment. There are a lot of highs and lows and action in the musical, then during One Moment in Time everything kind of comes to a halt and there's nothing but me and the music.
Adam: I've always loved I Wanna Dance with Somebody. I grew up with that song and watching the dancers in the video. If I'm out somewhere and it comes on then I'm up and dancing, straight away, no problem, no questions asked.
What do you think makes this such a compelling story?
Adam: Because it's about heroes and villains, and it's about how these two people are drawn to one another yet it's forbidden love. There's something about the need of these two people and yet they're not meant to have this, which is quite a beautiful story. I guess you can go into tropes but there's a sort of fantasy element of a knight in shining armour or someone always there in the background to take care of you and your family. That's got romantic overtones too.
Sidonie: I think that we all just want to see love win and when we see two people give it a try we're automatically on their side. That's what speaks to so many of us about Frank and Rachel's story. It's also a glimpse into another world. It's a look behind the curtain. The glamour is still there in abundance, but it's wonderful to get the chance to peel it all back and see the real people behind all of the glitz.
Sidonie, it must be a very demanding show for you. How do you stay match-fit for it?
Sidonie: I get a lot of rest and I've started to jog and sing at the same time. That's the one thing that keeps the stamina up, because it's not only about singing these big numbers, it's about being able to move around the stage and still have the energy to go right into the next scene.
Adam, do you think you'd make a good bodyguard for real?
Adam: Yes and no. Many years ago I went to a club in London that was really hard to get into. There was a table that I really wanted to sit at so I pretended to be a bodyguard for some other people who were there. It was all about the attitude of being unflinching and scanning the room, and I did manage to get a good couple of feet in front of me where no one would come into the same space. They assumed the people I was pretending to be guarding were important. I don't actually think that they were, but it was about creating an illusion or a presence of power and authority. So after that I can say that I've had a taste of it!
What do you enjoy about touring with a show?
Adam: The real joy is getting to see the country and getting to see different audiences and how they respond. For me, it's also about going to really lovely old theatres and phenomenal theatre towns where audiences love plays and musicals and the venues are packed every night, and it's about visiting relatively new theatres. The theatre scene and the touring scene around the UK seem really healthy to me, with audiences who support their local theatres and go regularly, so I'm very grateful for that.
Sidonie: I've only done concerts in the UK before, in London, so I'm thrilled that I'll get to see so many towns and cities this time round. As a lot of people do, previously I'd come over to London, do the concert and go home. And yes, being in a show over here has always been on my wish list. UK theatre is so revered around the world and doing this tour means I not only get to explore all these beautiful venues, I also get to explore the country itself. When I'm somewhere new I tend to look up the reviews to see what people are saying about where to head and what not to miss. I'm especially excited about seeing the castles because I'm from the United States, so castles are not a thing where I'm from!
Is there one thing you couldn't be on the road without when you're touring?
Sidonie: I am someone who always carries an XXL water bottle with me, to keep myself hydrated. I fill it up everywhere and anywhere that I can.
Adam: I have a very special backpack that I've been touring with for a while. It's really efficient and it packs everything I need. I also have a suitcase that goes on the bus, of course, but I like my trusty backpack. That and a set of good headphones.
What do you hope people take away from seeing the show?
Sidonie: I really hope that time stops for people when they come in. Life is complicated and life can be hard, so I hope that when people come into the theatre they can just press pause on whatever's happening, whatever's stressing them out or whatever is weighing them down and just come and be in the moment with us. [Laughs] I hope they can be with us for one moment in time, then leave feeling a little bit lighter.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.