He's hopeful that audiences for Death on the Nile will find it to be "delicious, like opening a two-tray box of chocolates where you enjoy the first layer so much that you have to have the second layer too." The story, he adds, is a mix of escapism with a timeless theme. "It's gloriously evocative of travel in that time, but it's also about how we should nurture love and try to be as kind as we can. That's something we could learn from with everything that's going on at the moment."