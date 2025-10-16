SALTASH Model Club has once again combined creativity and community spirit, raising an impressive £750 for St Luke’s Hospice during its ninth annual charitable Model Show.
The two-day event, held on October 4 and 5 at Ashtorre Rock, was officially opened by former Mayor and Freeman of Saltash, Sue Hooper MBE, alongside her husband, John.
The show was proudly sponsored by Ian Timbrell and Darren Smee, whose continued support helped make the weekend a success.
Visitors were treated to an extraordinary range of exhibits, from military and civilian vehicles to sci-fi models, RC aircraft, vehicles, and a detailed model railway display. The exhibition attracted hobbyists and families alike, celebrating craftsmanship, imagination, and a shared love of model-making.
Highlights from the weekend included Charlie Crabtree, who received a special award for his remarkable WWII tank model, Matilda. His engaging explanation of the tank’s wartime significance captivated attendees and caught the attention of Mrs Hooper herself.
Long-serving club member Mark Lane was presented with the Dave Lloyd Memorial Trophy, a new award honouring the late Dave Lloyd’s contribution to the club. Mark’s commitment, particularly his design work for the club’s promotional materials, earned him high praise from fellow members. Meanwhile, Pete Mills proudly claimed the Top Accumulated Score Trophy for his outstanding performance across the club’s competitions.
In a poignant gesture, Mark Lloyd sold many of his father’s unbuilt model kits during the show, raising additional funds for St Luke’s Hospice. More than half the collection found new homes.
Club chair David Parsons said: “It’s always wonderful to see so many visitors and young enthusiasts interested in how these models are made. It keeps the hobby alive for future generations.”
Founded over nine years ago, Saltash Model Club meets twice monthly at Ashtorre Rock, offering workshops, discussions and a welcoming space for enthusiasts of all ages.
