Councillor Ken James, director of North Devon Plus and lead member for Torridge District Council, said: "We want to ensure that as many eligible farmers as possible are aware of the grants and support that is available to them. Grants can be crucial to the agriculture sector in becoming more efficient, resilient and competitive in the long term, by helping to increase productivity, improve environmental sustainability and help enhance animal health and welfare. Filling in application forms can often feel daunting, that's why North Devon Plus's specialist agricultural advisers are on hand to help with the application process."