The Farm Support Services programme offers specialist support for farmers and landowners to help their business perform to its fullest potential.
North Devon Plus's specialist agricultural advisors can help eligible farmers who wish to discuss their business performance and identify funding they may be entitled to.
The team has already helped farms prepare for the next round of funding opportunities, supporting them to plan survival budgets and farm cash flows, develop marketing strategies, explore innovative business ideas to boost income, and navigate environmental schemes and compliance.
Advisors have also helped businesses through the next steps of funding schemes, helping them to complete assigned actions, maintain necessary evidence and submit their annual declarations.
The programme is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund via North Devon Council and Torridge District Council and is only guaranteed until the end of March 2026, so farm businesses are being urged to access support while they can.
Councillor Ken James, director of North Devon Plus and lead member for Torridge District Council, said: "We want to ensure that as many eligible farmers as possible are aware of the grants and support that is available to them. Grants can be crucial to the agriculture sector in becoming more efficient, resilient and competitive in the long term, by helping to increase productivity, improve environmental sustainability and help enhance animal health and welfare. Filling in application forms can often feel daunting, that's why North Devon Plus's specialist agricultural advisers are on hand to help with the application process."
Anyone who is interested can speak with an advisor or book a free support session by calling 01237 428 834 or emailing [email protected].
