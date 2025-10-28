VILLAGERS have taken on the might of Cornwall Council over a planning issue with their local shop. The shop owners want to create an external terrace but the council’s planning department recommended refusal due its concerns about neighbouring properties being overlooked.
Mr and Mrs Morris, who literally live above the shop at Polruan Village Store in the centre of the village near Fowey, applied to the council to make changes to the shop and their home, which sits on the hillside behind. The only contentious issue was the replacement of a rear flat roof to include an external terrace above.
A planning officer recommended refusal on the grounds of overlooking. His report stated: “The proposed rear terrace would allow elevated views into neighbouring windows and gardens, including at close proximity to a neighbour’s first floor window and into a small amenity space of a flat above a café to the north, causing significant privacy loss.”
Local councillor Jim Candy disagreed and brought the matter before Cornwall Council’s east sub area planning committee.
Cllr Gini Ainley, representing Lanteglos by Fowey Parish Council, said: “The nature of the conservation area in the vicinity of the application is a jumble of houses and gardens all subject to overlooking and lack of privacy. The PC’s view is that adding a modest balcony will not give rise to additional significant overlooking or harm to adjoining properties.
She added that the applicants had gone to considerable lengths to ameliorate the concerns of their neighbours, who are now in support of the application. She said a balcony on a neighbouring property in the same orientation as the application bid was “surely a precedent to support”.
The meeting heard that the nearest stores are a 25-minute drive to Pelynt or a ferry crossing to Fowey. Committee member Cllr Jane Pascoe commented: “So this plan will be very important to maintaining this shop’s existence.”
Joanna Morris, the shop owner, said the proposed roof terrace above the stock room would provide dedicated outdoor access for their home. “Currently our garden can only be reached via the stock room and there is no other outdoor space we can use without it affecting those working in the shop. As permanent residents of Polruan, we’re keen to have some outdoor space that doesn’t interfere with the business.
“We appreciate the planning officer’s concerns about overlooking a window, but Polruan’s hillside setting means much of the village is naturally overlooked. Of the ten nearby properties that can see into our garden, only one is permanently occupied.”
She added that the current situation affects the long-term viability of the business.
The committee agreed and voted unanimously to approve the application.
