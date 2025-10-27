“As families stepped inside for the first time, you could almost feel the weight of the journey behind this space. One of the dancers paused in the doorway, eyes wide, taking it all in. When he turned to founder and teacher Stef Lampshire-Phillips, there was no need for words, both of them were already brimming with tears. Stef just smiled softly and whispered, “I know”. In that small exchange, years of hard work and quiet perseverance seemed to be understood without anything more needing to be said.