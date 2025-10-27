A DANCE company in Cornwall has celebrated the opening it new studio.
The Collide Dance Company has been running for more than 10 years but this is the first time it has had its own permanent studio.
The studio was launched with an open day at St Austell Bay Business Park.
A spokesperson for the dance company said: “The space was buzzing from the very first moment. Children ran in with excitement, parents chatted with pride and music filled the walls. There was laughter, happy tears and a sense that something special had finally come home to the community.
“As families stepped inside for the first time, you could almost feel the weight of the journey behind this space. One of the dancers paused in the doorway, eyes wide, taking it all in. When he turned to founder and teacher Stef Lampshire-Phillips, there was no need for words, both of them were already brimming with tears. Stef just smiled softly and whispered, “I know”. In that small exchange, years of hard work and quiet perseverance seemed to be understood without anything more needing to be said.
“For Stef, this moment was a long time coming. In the summer, she celebrated with her dancers 10 years of Collide Dance Company, having started out in borrowed halls before moving from one temporary space to another. For several years, she even shared a studio with another dance school.
“Each time she had to move, she faced challenges. Despite this, her students never felt the strain. Stef’s focus was always on the children’s growth, their joy and well-being. Parents would see her working tirelessly, yet she always carried herself with calmness, making sure the children got the very best of her time, energy and heart.
“The open day reflected that same spirit of resilience and community. Stef was joined by Lisa O’Dell, once her student and now a Collide teacher in her own right, Ariel Born, an accomplished choreographer from Rhythm City, and Charlie Cooper.
“Parents ran a tuck shop, chatted warmly with newcomers and did everything they could to support the event. The sense of family was unmistakable; everyone pulling together to celebrate a dream finally realised.
“Collide has always been known for keeping classes affordable while giving students opportunities from summer schools and shows, to national events to their own productions with powerful messages. Behind every step is Stef’s belief that dance should be accessible, meaningful and full of joy.
“The new space gives children and young people a chance to experiment with many styles of dance, explore different ways of expressing themselves and discover what excites them most, whether it’s the energy of street dance, the precision of ballet or the storytelling of lyrical and contemporary.
“The studio is more than walls and mirrors. It’s the result of determination, generosity and a community that believes in giving children not just dance training, but a place to belong. Parents, teachers and even past students have all had a hand in bringing it to life.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.