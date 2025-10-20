Exciting news was received from County Federation - Pensilva WI has won the ‘Digital Pioneer’ Competition award for being trailblazers - the first WI in County to sign up to the new initiative of having our own email address - [email protected] Also, Mary Yates has won the Boslowick Cup, for Press officers who have taken the role on in the last year, what a nice surprise! Cups will be presented by Cornwall County federation at the AGM in Truro, where Pam Ayres will be speaking!