Liskeard and Looe
Liskeard and Looe Inner Wheel
Liskeard and Looe Inner Wheel had a quiz and curry evening at Looe Golf Club to raise money for Cancer research Motor Neurone Disease (MND) and Air Ambulance.
An enjoyable evening.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA at 9.45am for breakfast. The morning service starts at 10.30am.
All are welcome, irrespective of belief or church background.
Lanreath
Village Hall
There will be an indoor car boot sale Lanreath Village Hall on October 26, from noon to 3pm.
Sellers to arrive from 11am and should text 07970 040236 in advance.
Hot and cold refreshments available.
Lanreath Amenities will then be holding a firework display on Saturday, November 1, starting at 7pm at the village hall.
This is a cash only event.
Come along and see what the village has to offer for a great family evening.
Hot food from 5.30pm, as well as bar facilities, and entertainment by the BJS Band at the Tipsy Bar From 8.30pm.
Pumpkin competition and Halloween fancy dress party, free buffet at The Punch Bowl Inn from 7.30pm.
The Big Breakfast at Lanreath Village Hall will be on Sunday, November 2, 9am to 12pm.
Raising money for Lanreath Village Hall repairs.
Port Isaac
Carols of Port Isaac
Join us for a very special evening celebrating the rich traditions and carols of Port Isaac at Truro Cathedral!
Close your eyes and transport yourself to rugged North Cornwall: nestled along a craggy coastline, the historic fishing village is a cluster of weathered cottages with smoke curling from chimneys, set against a backdrop of rolling waves and frost-tipped fields. The salty air is ringing with seasonal singing, and the beautiful Port Isaac illuminations are reflected in the harbour. A tradition kept alive by the musical director of the Port Isaac Chorale, Janet Townsend MBE.
The Federation of Old Cornwall Societies is delighted to be bringing this Port Isaac Christmas to Truro Cathedral in a free service. Featuring more than 70 singers from four community singing groups originating from this beautiful North Cornish village, come along and hear festive classics like the Sans Day Carol, and soak up local favourites with local tunes such as Love Came Down at Christmas and Hark The Glad Sound and join in with While Shepherds Watched to the Cornish Lyngham melody.
This special performance at Truro Cathedral will also feature schoolchildren from Port Isaac Academy and a lantern parade with the theme: ‘A Starry Night’ – linking in with the village’s traditional lantern parade which celebrates the spirit of Port Isaac’s community shining together and supporting each other. With local artist Caroline Cleave directing the visual content, curated with Port Isaac Heritage group, it will be an evening of shared song and tradition to remember.
One and all are warmly invited to this free service – so come and immerse yourself in a spectacular Port Isaac Christmas.
Retiring collection in aid of the RNLI and the organisers. This service has been supported by Gorsedh Kernow and other community partners.
Dobwalls
Dobwalls United Church
There will be morning service on Sunday, October 26, starting at 9.30am at Dobwalls United Church.
Saltash
Model Club
Saltash Model Club has once again demonstrated its creative spirit and community heart, raising an impressive £750 for St Luke’s Hospice during its ninth annual charitable Model Show.
The two-day exhibition, held on Saturday and Sunday, October 4 and 5, at Ashtorre Rock, Saltash, was officially opened by former Mayor and Freeman of Saltash, Sue Hooper MBE, accompanied by her husband, John. The event was kindly sponsored by Ian Timbrell and Darren Smee.
This year’s show featured a captivating range of models — from military and civilian vehicles to sci-fi creations, RC aircraft and vehicles, and a fascinating model railway display — drawing enthusiastic visitors of all ages who share a love of craftsmanship and imagination.
Among the highlights:
Charlie Crabtree received a special award for his striking WWII tank “Matilda”, which caught the eye of Mrs Hooper. Furthermore, Charlie delighted audience with an engaging account of Matilda’s vital wartime role.
Mark Lane, a long-serving member of the club, was honoured with the Dave Lloyd Memorial Trophy, introduced this year to commemorate the late Dave Lloyd. Mark’s outstanding service — particularly in designing the club’s promotional materials — earned high praise from his peers.
Pete Mills proudly took home the Top Accumulated Score Trophy in the club’s ongoing competitions.
In a touching tribute, Mark Lloyd, son of the late Dave Lloyd, sold many of his father’s unbuilt model kits, raising additional funds for St Luke’s Hospice. Over half of the collection was sold during the event — a heartfelt testament to Dave’s legacy and the generosity of the modelling community.
Refreshments throughout the weekend were provided by Saltash Rotary Club and the Ashtorre Rock Centre, adding to the warm and welcoming atmosphere.
Club chair David Parsons said: “We’re always thrilled to welcome so many visitors and share the history and techniques behind our models. “It’s especially rewarding to see young people fascinated by how these models work — it keeps the hobby alive and thriving for future generations.”
Founded over nine years ago, Saltash Model Club brings together model enthusiasts of all ages and abilities. The club meets on the last Wednesday of every month at 7.30pm at Ashtorre Rock, with additional workshop evenings every other Wednesday from 6pm. Sessions include open forums for sharing projects, tips, and techniques.
For more information, visit the Saltash Model Club website or follow them on Facebook.
Linkinhorne
St Melor's Church
Mondays weekly - Morning prayer at 10am.
Sunday, October 26 - Morning prayer at 11am.
St Paul's Church
Sunday, October 26 - Meet and Eat Breakfast service at 10am in the Cross Link Centre, Upton Cross.
Linkhinhorne History Group
On Sunday, October 12, many people enjoyed the event "Let's Celebrate Linkinhorne Past and Present" at Sterts Arts and Environmental Centre at Upton Cross organised by chairman, Sally Ellicott and committee members from 10am to 4pm.
There were more than 15 local businesses, dancers, crafts people, musicians, artists and a wonderful display of photographs and transcripts from those long time residents who had been interviewed during the last few months.
The stalls and crafters were spread around the site including in the Barn Theatre. A steam engine from Henwood, videos shown by Robin Wotton, Winter checks from TMS Motors, a pop-up play village for the little ones, poetry reading, a ballet recital, various food outlets and much more. There was something for everyone and blessed with fine weather! Sally hopes that this will be an annual event.
Rilla Mill Village Hall
The Annual Bonfire and Grand Firework Display organised by members of the Rilla Mill Village Hall committee, will take place in Parson's Meadow, Rilla Mill on Saturday, October 25.
Gates open at 6pm and considerate parking please. No alcohol, no glass and no sparklers in the field. There will be a hog roast, candy floss, toffee apples, chips, and glowsticks to purchase and drinks from the field kitchen.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
October 24 - Mens’ Group at 11.30am.
October 26 - Sunday service with John Ware at 10am.
Pensilva
Women’s Institute
The highly prestigious annual Pensilva WI harvest auction was held as October’s meeting.
Of course, the customary bring and share supper ensured that everyone was well fed, energised and ready to spend their money. With hammer in hand, President, Verna rattled through many bids for a range of produce. Competition was fierce for all kinds of fruit and vegetables, jams, chutneys, even a wooden camel full of nuts(!) The highlight was a decorated homemade Christmas cake taken home by a generous bidder.
Exciting news was received from County Federation - Pensilva WI has won the ‘Digital Pioneer’ Competition award for being trailblazers - the first WI in County to sign up to the new initiative of having our own email address - [email protected] Also, Mary Yates has won the Boslowick Cup, for Press officers who have taken the role on in the last year, what a nice surprise! Cups will be presented by Cornwall County federation at the AGM in Truro, where Pam Ayres will be speaking!
Posies were given to members who had Birthdays this month; Mary Lake, Verna Dawe and Rachael Palmer. A special congratulations posy was also given to a member who was recently a blushing bride!
The Macmillan Coffee morning was a very successful and well supported event – thanks to everyone who came along and enjoyed cakes, coffee, company and some great raffle prizes – an amazing total of £328.70 was raised for this worthy cause.
We are continuing to collect used stamps for CFWI and are always happy to receive more, drop into the box at Millennium house or give to any WI member.
Next meeting: Wednesday, November 12, 7.15pm – Sian Bush will be demonstrating a seasonal flower arrangement. Do email us if you would like to come along to visit.
