Appreciating the contributions to the rich tapestry of the UK’s curry and Asian catering industries, the Lord Mayor of Westminster, Councillor Paul Dimoldenberg stated: “I want to congratulate everyone, all of today’s winners. The hospitality you provide in every city, every town and every village is superb… Curry gives so much enjoyment to so many people all over the country. Well done to everybody for carrying on wonderful traditions and provisioning us with so much enjoyment every week of the year.”