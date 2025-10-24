CELEBRATIONS were the order of the day as the youth of St John Ambulance local Liskeard branch held their annual presentation.
Friends, family and colleagues of St John Ambulance were present at the ceremony, which saw the St John Ambulance Liskeard youth branch the centre of attention and proceedings.
St John Ambulance is an affiliated movement of charitable organisations which provide first aid education, products and services as well as emergency medical services.
They are best known for their presence and attendance at a wide range of community events and activities where their volunteers provide first aid services.
At the presentation evening, on display was the talent from all the young members in their unit. Currently the unit meets on a Tuesday evening in the Liskeard Salvation Army Hall.
Badgers are the units youngest members aged between five and ten and, the Cadets are the older group aged between 10 and 18.
During the presentation, new Badgers and Cadets were enrolled, subject award certificates were handed out as well as badges for Bronze, Silver and Gold awards.
The Badgers showed a display of pictures and poems to show what they had learnt over the year and some of the Cadet NCO's told the guests about their achievements in whilst they have been in St John Ambulance.
Special awards were given to George Davis was presented the Presidents shield for 'most helpful Badger'; Laura Baran was presented with the Presidents shield for 'most helpful Cadet'; Brooke Foster was presented with the Rowe Shield for 'most hours' and, Dylan Hollington-Wyatt was presented with the Julie Morley shield for 'most improved.'
Samantha Ennor-Pengelly, cadet group lead said: “As a youth team in Liskeard, we are incredibly proud of all the achievements of each of our members. They have thrived over the year and demonstrated exceptional first aid skills both in unit and out on events. We are excited for our upcoming year and to see the Badgers and Cadets continue to grow."
Simon Ennor, the county youth lead added: “Well done to all the Cadets and Badgers at Liskeard you have worked so hard, and you all are a credit to your unit and St John Ambulance.”
A spokesperson for St John Ambulance added: “We are also looking for more youth team volunteers in East Cornwall if you are interested, please visit: www.sja.org.uk/get-involved/volunteer-opportunities/youth-team-roles/
“It was announced during the evening that the adult unit in Liskeard will be reopening. To help run the unit, we are looking for volunteers to train and help provide event cover in our area and further afield. Events range from village fetes, Royal Cornwall Show, motocross, concerts and much more.
“They will initially meeting once a month and this may increase as time goes on. There will be weekend courses for additional training to become Community First Aiders.
“Anyone who is interested in the role or would like any information is invited to email [email protected], while any enquiries relating to youth recruitment please contact [email protected]”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.