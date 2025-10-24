ARMED police were involved in a pursuit in Liskeard which resulted in a suspect being arrested for multiple offences including possession of an offensive weapon.
The pursuit took place in the early hours of Thursday, October 23, after officers were called to Lower Lux Street at 12.45am.
Police said they were alerted to a man driving without a licence and potentially in possession of a weapon.
Armed officers and police from the town responded to the call. When they spotted the man driving, he is said to have failed to stop for them. They also received reports of the driver threatening someone with a taser. This resulted in his vehicle being pursued by the armed officers.
Police said the driver subsequently abandoned the car and ran into a wooded area. Officers with police dog Reno went into the woods and tracked down the man who was hiding. The officers also reported finding a taser.
Meanwhile, officers with police dog Cagney searched the vehicle and surrounding area and reported finding quantities of class A and class B drugs.
Police said the suspect was arrested for road-related offences, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of bladed article, possession with intent to supply class B drugs, possession of class A drugs and assault by beating.
He was taken into custody but has since been released on police bail pending further inquiries.
In a separate incident, Saltash Police have thanked residents for their patience while they were dealing with a person who was arrested in the St Stephens area.
Officers were called following reports of a suspicious individual. Following an arrest, they worked into the night collecting statements and footage, building up a case which resulted in charges being brought.
The charges included assault occasioning actual bodily harm, burglary, four thefts from motor vehicles, criminal damage to a vehicle and vehicle interference.
