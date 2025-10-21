This milestone was made possible through a £200,000 grant from Cornwall Council’s Growth Hub Grants Programme. Part of the Good Growth Programme, which delivers the UK Shared Prosperity Fund in Cornwall and Isles of Scilly. It has enabled the company to remain in Cornwall and avoid outsourcing operations to other areas across the country. At a time when the business was operating at full capacity and facing difficult decisions, this investment has not only preserved its local workforce but also positioned the organisation for national growth.