A special event celebrating the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth is taking place at Calstock Arts on Sunday, November 8.
‘Sense and Musicality’ explores the importance of music in Jane’s life, and her relationship with it. The programme includes music Jane, herself, played and sang (some being scores found in the Austen family music albums, often in her own hand) as well as music and composers mentioned or alluded to in her novels.
Also included are pieces from the soundtracks of much loved screen adaptations, quotes from her writing, and extracts from letters between Jane and family members, most often her beloved sister Cassandra.
West-Country based voice and piano partnership Penelope Appleyard and Jonathan Delbridge perform creative and entertaining recital programmes on historical themes. The duo have been performing this show in festivals, concert series and historic venues nationwide to great acclaim, and have been featured on BBC Radio 3’s Breakfast Show.
Penelope is known for her interpretations of historical repertoire and versatility between styles. She performs as soloist and ensembles in oratorio and early opera at prestigious venues internationally, and has worked with groups including: the New London Consort, The Taverner Consort and the acclaimed quintet Apollo5. She released her first solo album in 2018.
Jonathan last performed at Calstock Arts in May 2025 with the effervescent Louise Innes (mezzo-sporano) and James Cleverton (baritone). Brought up in south-east Cornwall, Jonathan championed music-making throughout Cornwall before relocating to Crewkerne where he now runs the South Somerset Music Centre.
With over 20 years’ experience as a professional pianist and organist he is well known for his dynamic, diverse and engaging concert programmes. He has performed at a wide range of venues including the Royal Albert Hall and Birmingham Symphony Hall.
To book tickets, visit: calstockarts.org/event/8-february-the-little-song-party/
