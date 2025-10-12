CHINA Fleet Country Club has thrown open the doors to its brand-new co-working space – a sleek, modern hub designed for remote workers, freelancers and local businesses seeking a professional yet flexible place to work.
The new co-working hub continues a wave of major investment by the Saltash-based club, which has poured millions into its leisure and hospitality offering in recent years. Highlights include a £2.5-million upgrade to its hotel and leisure facilities, a 600kW solar PV system to boost sustainability, as well as the launch of the cutting-edge BOX12 fitness suite.
Dean Bennett, the club’s general manager said the project was about far more than desks and wi-fi.
“We wanted to create more than just a workspace,” he said. “This reflects our commitment to our members and the wider community – a professional environment where people can connect, collaborate and thrive. With more people working from home than ever, this space offers the perfect solution to combat isolation and stay productive.”
The co-working space is designed to meet the demands of modern professionals, offering dedicated desks with high-speed internet, food and drinks delivered straight to your workspace and free on-site parking.
Flexible options include a full co-work membership with seven-day access and one complimentary half-day boardroom hire per month, co-work flex for day use from 6:30am to 10pm and Kingsmill boardroom hire featuring presentation screens, high-speed internet and full hospitality service.
Celebrating more than 30 years at the heart of the community, China Fleet Country Club has evolved from its Hong Kong roots into one of Cornwall’s leading destinations for leisure, business and wellbeing.
With its new co-working facility, the club continues to blend innovation, sustainability and community spirit, creating a place where work and lifestyle come together seamlessly.
