THE leader of Cornwall Council took a day out of the office to go litter picking in his home town.
Cllr Leigh Frost spent some of the day with the Bodmin Tidy It Team, also known as the Bodmin Bluetits, a group of volunteers who meet on a weekly basis in different parts of the town to litter pick, do some community gardening and socialise while they are at it.
He helped the group with their latest pick, which comprised of 22 bags of refuse.
Cllr Leigh Frost, the leader of Cornwall Council said: “It was great to be out with the Bodmin Tidy it Team. 22 bags of recycling and rubbish collected, plus a load of tyres and broken furniture that we pulled out to be collected by Biffa. These volunteers go out every week to tidy our community up, they don’t just litter pick, they also look after flower beds across the town.
“It’s open to anyone that wants to help out so please keep an eye out on their page for when they’re next meeting and go down and lend a hand. If we all do our little bit, it goes a long way. Thanks guys for all the hard work you do!”
A spokesperson for the Bodmin Tidy It Team added: “We cleared a huge pile of tyres, a trolley, chair and broken cupboards from behind garages, four bags of bottles, two scooters, wheel hub, bucket and other items. ten bags of rubbish and 12 recycling. Our running total is now 1,039.
“We were delighted to be joined by Leigh Frost, Leader of Cornwall Council. We had some interesting conversations! Thanks for all your hard work Tom, Leigh, Gemma, Emilia, Ros, Steve, Nigel, Jeremy, Sue, Debs, Andy and Paul.”
Each week, the group announces the location of their next pick on their Facebook page.
