STAFF and patients at GP surgeries in Cornwall have been counting their steps in aid of diabetes research.
Staff at the Fowey River Practice in Fowey, alongside diabetes support groups in Par and Bodmin, have taken part in the One Million Steps for Diabetes UK challenge.
Caroline Dibbens, diabetes care co-ordinator across Three Harbours and Bosvena Primary Care Network, and Claire Bolton, have both participated for two years in a row, alongside the support groups, raising more than £500 for Diabetes UK.
Phaedra Perry, of Diabetes UK, said: “A huge thank you to Caroline, Claire and everyone in the diabetes support groups who took part.”
The challenge takes place every year over three months, from July 1 to September 30.
