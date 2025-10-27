MEMBERS of St Austell Table Tennis Club have completed a 24-hour table tennis marathon in aid of a housing charity.
The event saw players, friends and supporters keep the games going through the night at Snap Fitness Gym in St Austell.
A total of £1,200 was raised for Harbour Housing which provides supported accommodation and outreach services to people who have experienced, or are at risk of, homelessness in Cornwall.
The finale featured a spirited match between Harbour Housing colleagues Thomas Kennally-Pritchard and Paul Finn cheered on by an enthusiastic crowd.
Tim Styles, vice-chair of Harbour Housing, said: “This was a brilliant effort from start to finish. Huge thanks to the organisers from St Austell Table Tennis Club and our hosts at Snap Fitness for making it possible.”
