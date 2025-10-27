HOPES that the new lock gate for Charlestown Harbour, near St Austell, could be installed on the latest spring tide were scuppered by the approach of Storm Benjamin.
The owners of the heritage harbour were hoping the lock gate regeneration project, with a total cost exceeding £2-million, would take a big step forward with the installation.
However, just a few hours before the substantial lock gate were due to be put in place on October 22 the decision was taken to postpone the operation.
A spokesperson for Charlestown Harbour Ltd said: “The planned installation of Charlestown Harbour’s new lock gate has been postponed following health and safety advice due to Storm Benjamin, which is forecast to bring strong winds and rough seas.
“The operation requires calm, stable conditions to safely manoeuvre the gate into position and to test it after installation, so the team will now aim to install during the next suitable spring tide on November 3.
“This is a highly complex, precision operation involving heavy marine equipment and tidal timing – and safety must always come first.
“Preparatory works continue on site to ensure everything is ready once conditions allow. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we prioritise safety and the successful completion of this landmark project.
“Thank you to everyone for your ongoing support as we take this final step towards restoring Charlestown Harbour to full working order.”
The team involved will now be carefully studying the weather forecasts for next week.
The lock gate is a vital part of the Georgian harbour’s infrastructure. It manages both vessel access and water levels, ensuring the harbour basin stays filled with water. When the previous gate was damaged by storms last year, the harbour became tidal and most vessels were evacuated. Since then, the inner basin has emptied with each tide, revealing the muddy harbour bed at low water.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.