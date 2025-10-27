FIREFIGHTERS in Cornwall tackled a large unattended bonfire that was out of control and spreading to a fibreglass boat.
The fire was reported in Pontsmill at Par at just before 10pm on Friday, October 24.
The bonfire covered an area of approximately eight by 15 metres and the flames, as well as spreading to the boat, were taking hold in surrounding bushes.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service crew members from Lostwithiel, wearing breathing apparatus, put out the fire using hose reels.
A fire service spokesperson said on Friday: “An appliance from Lostwithiel was mobilised to a report of a large unattended bonfire at 21.50 this evening. On arrival, the crew confirmed that there was a large unattended fire measuring approximately eight by 15 metres that was spreading.”
