ALT-ROCK giants Pixies will be returning to the Eden Project on Friday, June 26, 2026, as the first confirmed headliners for next year’s Eden Sessions, celebrating both the band’s 40th anniversary and the venue’s 25th birthday.
The show marks a long-awaited return to Cornwall for Pixies, who first played the Eden Sessions, and their first Cornish gig, back in 2014.
Four decades on, their worldwide headline tour – Pixies 40 – kicks off in the UK where the band was first embraced before taking on the world and ushering in the alt-rock era of the late 80s and early 90s.
Formed in Boston in 1986, the founding members of the band, Black Francis (vocals, rhythm guitar, songwriter), Joey Santiago (lead guitar) and David Lovering (drums), will be joined by British bassist Emma Richardson for this epic milestone tour.
Dedicated fans will fondly remember the first Demos, known as “The Purple Tapes”, that fed into the group’s first mini-album, Come On Pilgrim, in 1987.
Pixies are known for tracks such as Here Comes Your Man and Monkey Gone To Heaven – a top 10 Billboard Modern Rock Track – from the 1989 Platinum-certified Doolittle, while the ebb and flow of iconic Where Is My Mind from 1988’s Surfer Rosa album boasts over a billion streams on Spotify.
Despite a ten-year break, which saw a triumphant reunion at Coachella in 2004, the band has ten studio albums to their name.
Pixies’ unmistakable vocals and instantly recognisable sound have influenced some of the greatest, including Nirvana, Weezer and Radiohead. Their careening and dynamic style creates an unpredictability that is revelled in and ensures that no two shows are ever the same and that Pixies’ relevance and following endure.
Simon Townsend, Eden Sessions director, said: “We couldn’t think of a better way to kick off the Eden Sessions 2026 announcements. Pixies have shaped modern rock, and welcoming them back to the Sessions for their 40th anniversary and our 25th birthday feels like a full-circle moment. Keep your eyes peeled for more Sessions announcements coming soon!”
Tickets for Pixies are available through www.edensessions.com
