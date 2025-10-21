The Poppy Appeal is RBL’s biggest fundraising campaign held every year in November, during the period of Remembrance. Each year thousands of amazing volunteers across the country help raise millions of pounds during the Poppy Appeal to support the Armed Forces community.
The Armed Forces carry out their role with courage and humility, but often play down the sacrifice and bravery required to serve. They won't tell you what it means to say goodbye to loved ones and face the possibility of never coming home. It can be difficult to imagine the dangers faced and sacrifices made by the men and women of our Armed Forces.
The Poppy Appeal also helps fund services like the Battle Back Centre - the first port of call for wounded, injured and sick service men and women as they start their Individual Recovery Program.
The red poppy is a symbol of both Remembrance and hope for a peaceful future, they are worn as a show of support for the Armed Forces community.
The poppy is a well-known and well-established symbol, one that carries a wealth of history and meaning with it. Wearing a poppy is still a very personal choice, reflecting individual experiences and personal memories. It is never compulsory but is greatly appreciated by those who it is intended to support.
The inspiration and history behind the poppy becoming a symbol of Remembrance
During WW1, much of the fighting took place in Western Europe. The countryside was blasted, bombed and fought over repeatedly. Previously beautiful landscapes turned to mud; bleak and barren scenes where little or nothing could grow.
There was a notable and striking exception to the bleakness though - the bright red Flanders poppies. These resilient flowers flourished in the middle of so much chaos and destruction, growing in the thousands upon thousands.
In the Spring of 1915, shortly after losing a friend in Ypres, a Canadian doctor, Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae was moved by the sight of these poppies and that inspiration led him to write the now famous poem 'In Flanders Fields'.
The poem then inspired an American academic named Moina Michael to adopt the poppy in memory of those who had fallen in the war. She campaigned to get it adopted as an official symbol of Remembrance across the United States and worked with others who were trying to do the same in Canada, Australia, and the UK.
Also involved with those efforts was a French woman, Anna Guérin who was in the UK in 1921 where she planned to sell the poppies in London.
There she met Earl Haig, our founder, who was persuaded to adopt the poppy as our emblem in the UK. The Royal British Legion, which had been formed in 1921, ordered nine million poppies and sold them on November 11 that year.
The poppies sold out almost immediately. That first ‘Poppy Appeal’ raised over £106,000 to help veterans with housing and jobs; a considerable sum at the time. In today's Poppy Appeal 40,000 volunteers distribute around 40-million poppies.
In view of how quickly the poppies had sold and wanting to ensure plenty of poppies for the next appeal, Major George Howson set up the Poppy Factory to employ disabled ex-servicemen. Today, the factory and warehouse in Aylesford, Kent produces millions of poppies each year.
The demand for poppies in England continued unabated and was so high, in fact, that few poppies actually managed to reach Scotland. To address this and meet growing demand, Earl Haig's wife Dorothy established the 'Lady Haig Poppy Factory' in Edinburgh in 1926 to produce poppies exclusively for Scotland.
Poppy People in Cornwall
In Cornwall each year in early November, some 30,000 Legion volunteers take to the streets with poppies and collecting boxes, raising millions of pounds for the Poppy Appeal.
The money collected at this time and from numerous other fundraising activities throughout the year, goes to providing help and support to serving and ex-Service men and women and their dependants.
The Royal British Legion in Cornwall always need new Poppy People volunteers to assist with Poppy Appeal collecting. Without volunteer collectors, and without appeal organisers planning the collections, this great cause would grind to a halt.
There is an urgent need to recruit more people as many of Cornwall’s current volunteers are retiring from active duty. Add to this the ever increasing demand on the Legion's services and you can see why they need your help more than ever.
Events List
Bodmin:
This year's service of Remembrance will take place on Sunday, November 9. There will be a service and a wreath laying at the DCLI memorial at Bodmin Keep from 9am.
The act of remembrance will then commence from 9.45am at the War Memorial at Priory Park, which will be followed by a procession into St Petroc’s Church for a service of remembrance.
Armistice Day will be observed on Tuesday, November 11 from 10.50am at Shire Hall, Mount Folly. All are welcome to attend.
Bude-Stratton:
Remembrance Sunday, November 9, will see a parade muster at 10.30am on The Strand, wreath laying at the War Memorial, and service at Bude Methodist Church.
Over in Stratton, a service at the War Memorial will be held at 9.30am, followed by a service at St Andrew’s Church.
Temporary road closures will be in place in Bude from 10.30am to 11.15am.
For Armistice Day, a short service at 10.45am in the Bude Triangle, with the two-minute silence at 11.00am.
The War Memorial in Bude will be illuminated on Sunday evening, followed by The Castle from Sunday onwards, and the Storm Tower from Tuesday evening.
Callington:
On Sunday, November 9, the parade sets off at 2.30pm, with service set for 3pm.
The service is to be held at St Mary’s Church and War Memorial. All are welcome to join in honouring those who served.
Parade participants are asked to please muster at New Road South (B&M) car park at 2.30pm.
A rolling road management plan will be in place. Marshals will pause traffic at key points to allow the parade to pass safely, then reopen the route once clear. Access to Fore Street (from Liskeard Road and Church Street) will be briefly restricted (15–20 minutes) during the Wreath Laying Ceremony.
The Wreath Laying Ceremony will take place at the War Memorial, followed by the service in St Mary’s Church at 3pm.
Downderry:
Remembrance Day and refreshments is set for November 11, at 11.15am.
After the Act of Remembrance in the Downderry Memorial Garden all are welcome back to the village hall for a warm drink and something to eat. Entry is free but donations to the RBL are welcomed.
Launceston:
Launceston will be hoping to outdo itself again this year, having raised a phenomenal £30,980.89 during last year’s appeal.
Delayed due to essential repairs, the blessing of the Garden of Remembrance in the town square to launch the Poppy Appeal in Launceston was held at 11am on Saturday, October 25 - this was to coincide with the official launch a few days prior on October 23.
Alongside the usual Poppy Appeal stand in the foyer of Tesco, this year Poppy Appeal Organisers Angela Barber and Harry Colville have also arranged for a similar stand to be in Lidls.
The Remembrance Parade will be held on November 9 (timings to follow) and Legion members will be gathering on Tuesday, November 11, at 11am in the square to mark the occasion - all are welcome to join.
The chairman John Harrison added: "Thank you to everyone of this fine town who every year brave the weather."
Liskeard:
The Field of Remembrance Dedication follows a week of Poppy Sales around the town and supermarkets. The short dedication is Sunday, November 2 at 2pm by Webbs House. All uniformed groups are most welcome to lay crosses as well as members of the public.
On Sunday, November 9, at 10.30am, commencing promptly from the Cattle Market, will mark the Civic Remembrance Parade led by serving members of the armed forces, veterans, RBL and RNA members, town councillors, army, air and St John Cadets, Liskeard Scouts, guides, and younger sections, civic community representatives, tri-service representatives, schools and any other worthy organisations who wish to join the Act of Remembrance marching through the town led by the Silver Band.
Looe:
Looe will launch its Poppy Appeal on Saturday, October 25, with all the usual fan fair, including the poppy stand accompanied by the much-loved ‘Poppy-man’. Chairman of Looe Royal British Legion Louis Portman said: “Many years ago David Welsh bought some second hand Army overalls and when we took the wreaths down we sewed the leftover poppies to the suit. There is a balaclava too, covered in poppies. It is a great tradition, and the kids love it!"
Mr Portman thanked Poppy Appeal Organiser Annette Brian and all those who had supported the RBL for the launch. All are invited to attend the civic service on November 9th at the memorial and the special service held on November 11.
Saltash:
The Annual Remembrance Day Service in Saltash will be held on Sunday, November 9, at 2pm at the Saltash Wesley Methodist Church, Callington Road, Saltash.
Members of the public are invited to attend the service and will be seated in order of arrival until the church is at full capacity. Please arrive between 1.30pm - 1.50pm in order to be seated.
The Remembrance parade will leave the church at approximately 3pm to march down Fore Street to the war memorial outside St Nicholas and St Faith Church where wreaths will be laid.
Saltash Town Council encourage all residents and visitors to attend the parade and join Councillors, local guests and uniformed organisations in paying their respects.
Holsworthy:
On November 9 at 10am at St Peter and St Paul’s, Holsworthy Parish Church, a Eucharist Service will be held, followed by Acts of Remembrance at the War Memorial.
Fundraising for the Poppy Appeal
A free fundraising pack of ideas to inspire, support and encourage to raise money for this year’s Poppy Appeal is available on the Royal British Legion website at www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/things-to-do/fundraise-for-us
When you fundraise for the Royal British Legion you’re helping to provide life-long support to serving and ex-serving members of the British Armed Forces, their families and dependants through hardships, injuries and bereavements.
Leaving a Tribute
Every year, RBL proudly display thousands of Tributes in Fields of Remembrance. Each Tribute carries a personal hand-written message to someone who lost their life in Service for our country. This Remembrance, will you write a message and pay your respects to those who gave so much for our freedom?
People can share their message, short or long, and it will be displayed in the Fields of Remembrance. Whether you’re remembering a family member, friend or want to share your respect, please consider donating to support the Armed Forces community.
Your words will see that the men and women of the Armed Forces community, who sacrificed everything to protect us, are always remembered, because together, we will remember them.
Poppy Appeal store
Another way of donating to the Poppy Appeal is to explore their wide range of Poppy products which are available to purchase, with something for everyone. From Poppy memorabilia and wreaths to stationery and jewellery, RBL hopes to makes shopping easy while you support a great cause.
For any more information on the Poppy Appeal and to find out other ways to donate, visit: www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/poppy-appeal
