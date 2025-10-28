Morgan Weir was arrested by Devon and Cornwall Police and later charged with several offences, namely failure to stop, driving otherwise in accordance to licence, driving whilst unfit through drink, driving without third party insurance and driving without due care and attention.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Morgan Weir, 24, from Vivian Road, Bodmin, has been charged with failure to stop, driving otherwise in accordance to licence, driving whilst unfit through drink, driving without third party insurance and driving without due care and attention.
“He has been bailed to appear at Bodmin Magistrates' Court on November, 14.
“It follows alleged motoring offences committed in Bodmin overnight between Monday, October 27 and Tuesday, October 28.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.