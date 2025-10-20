DEVON and Cornwall Police have issued a warning to visitors to Bodmin Moor.
They are calling on drivers to stop driving onto and parking on the moor land.
Those who do so may be issued with Section 59 anti-social driving behaviour warnings.
A spokesperson for the Rural Affairs Police team said: “Bodmin Moor! Please stop driving and parking on the moor land!
“Police have been issuing Section 59 warnings to drivers who are driving/parking off the roads and on the moors- please don't do it. Only drive and park in designated areas.
“This applies to cars, motorbikes and quadbikes unless you have a specific permission within law.
“The moorland is not for driving or parking on, and working with neighbourhood teams, we will take matters further against offenders. “
