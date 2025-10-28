THE St Austell Brewery Charitable Trust has donated six specialist jackets to West Cornwall Search and Rescue Team (WCSAR), helping to equip new volunteers with the essential gear they need to respond to emergencies across the region.
The jackets, designed to withstand the harshest elements the team often face, will be used by 13 new recruits currently undergoing training with WCSAR. Once qualified, these volunteers will be on call 24/7, 365 days a year, ready to respond to incidents across the TR postcode area.
Founded in 2003 as the Cornwall Rescue Group, WCSAR was established to relieve pressure on Devon-based teams. Today, its volunteers range in age from their mid-20s to mid-70s, united by a commitment to helping others in times of crisis.
The donation was made possible by the St Austell Brewery Charitable Trust, which has been supporting charities, communities and individuals in need across the South West since 2003. To date, the trust has raised over £1-million which has benefitted the communities in which St Austell Brewery operates its pubs and two breweries.
Piers Thompson, external affairs director at St Austell Brewery, said: “We’re proud to support West Cornwall Search and Rescue Team, a charity that plays a critical role in keeping our communities safe.
“As one of the region’s largest employers, we’re deeply rooted in Cornwall and passionate about supporting causes that make a real difference locally. These volunteers give their time selflessly, often in dangerous conditions, and we’re pleased to help ensure they have the right equipment to carry out their life-saving work."
Andy Brelsford, chair of West Cornwall Search and Rescue Team, added: "We’re incredibly grateful to St Austell Brewery for their generous donation, which has enabled us to purchase new Mountain Equipment waterproof jackets for our volunteer call-out members.
“These jackets will make a real difference to our team, ensuring that our volunteers stay warm, dry, and protected while responding to incidents in all weather conditions across Cornwall. Support from local businesses like St Austell Brewery helps us continue to provide a vital service to our community."
In 2024 alone, the St Austell Brewery Charitable Trust raised more than £150,000. Recent beneficiaries have included Young Lives vs Cancer, Great Western and Cornwall Air Ambulances, the Royal Cornwall Hospital Trust and The Cornwall Bicycle Project CIC.
The Trust also provides grants for individuals needing life-enhancing support, including mobility equipment and wheelchairs. Those interested in applying for a grant can do so by visiting: staustellbrewery.co.uk/charitable-trust.
