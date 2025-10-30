A superb run of Cattle again this week with DJ Keat & Son of Bodmin topping the sale, their best of an incredible run of Dairy x Aberdeen Angus was a pair of long strong deep bodied Steers away at £2500, next a pen of four deep bodied and well fleshed 20 month Steers at £2450 and a third pen of four away at £2360, again all his run 15-20 months.