Store Cattle
A superb run of Cattle again this week with DJ Keat & Son of Bodmin topping the sale, their best of an incredible run of Dairy x Aberdeen Angus was a pair of long strong deep bodied Steers away at £2500, next a pen of four deep bodied and well fleshed 20 month Steers at £2450 and a third pen of four away at £2360, again all his run 15-20 months.
WRJ French of St Minver next with his usual consignment of homebred Simmental x out of deep bodied South Devon x Cows, his best a pen of four 18 month Simmental x Steers, deep bodied, wide loins and tremendous rounds to £2400 and a trio away to £2260.
AP & DJ House with a final round up for this season saw their first pair of Simmental x away at £2230 and a second pair at £2060. SED Rail of North Petherwin enjoyed the trade with their deep bodied well fleshed Hereford x Steer selling to £2010.
Treveglos Farms of St Mabyn with a run of Limousin x Steers saw their first nine Dairy x Limousins, long and well rounded 22 month boys away at £2000.
Linnick Farm Partnership had a good day with their best an Aberdeen Angus and Limousin x Steer at 18 months to £1950.
DJ Keat & Son stole the honours in this section with a stunning Aberdeen Angus x Heifer deep wide and full of meat to £2420 and a second pair to a top of £2140.
WRJ French and Partners saw the best of their Simmental x South Devon Heifers at 18 months to £2140.
GL Dunkin of Bude back in again with a pair of Dairy x British Blue, not so tall but tremendous fleshing to £1940 and SED Rail & Son saw their very sweet Limousin Heifer at 18 months top out at £1900.
A few Cows around today best of the grazers from NJ Blanchard of Cardinham with a 40 month British Blue x to £2080 and TL Ford & Son of Padstow saw their sparky Limousin x Cow away at £2010.
Stirks and Rearing Calves
Another busy week in the Stirk section with 119 passing through the ring.
Top shout was an impressive £1460 (10m) for a cracking bunch of well grown Blue Steers in from AR Pincombe of Lezant followed by younger Blue Steers which sold well to £820 (6m) for a bunch in from EJ Tuckett of Fowey who sold more to £810 and £800.
Hereford Steers reached £1000 (10m) for a trio from DEJ & S Bray of Bodmin who sold more to £960 and £800 for a single in from Tracey Cobbledick of Bude.
Inra 95 Heifers sold well to £860 for Tracey Cobbledick again with Blue Heifers to £830 for a bunch at 6 months from EJ Tuckett again, with Limousins to £720 for Matt Cowling of Wadebridge.
A small run of quality rearing Calves which saw plenty of interest and sold well, top call was £600 given for well put together young Blue Bulls in from S & SF Cotterill of Truro who sold young Blue Heifers to £340, £335 and £325.
Draft Ewes
A smaller entry of Draft Ewes and a flying trade up around £15-£20 ahead.
Suffolk x Ewes to £196 from Simon and Rob Sluggett of Alvacott, North Tamerton. Mules topped at £193 from AC Brewer of Reddivallen, Boscastle. Texel x Ewes to £183 from two vendors. Hill breeds to £111 and Grazing Ewes £115-£130.
Fat Lambs
A good entry of Fat Lambs met a similar trade, overall average of 311.7p.
The well fleshed Lambs selling to a premium top being 337p for four pens of 40.4kgs, £136 from the Stephens Family of Burscott, Holsworthy who also realised 320p for their 45kgs, £144.
Messrs W & R Pethick of Trevalga, Boscastle also realised 320p for their 45kgs, £144. Top per head was £151 from two vendors.
Store Lambs
A flying trade from start to finish in the Store Lambs and a lot more could have been sold, overall average of £110.20 to a top of £137 from Margo Goodenough of Higher Tremail, Davidstow who also realised £136 for her next three pens.
Suffolk x Lambs to £128 from GHJ Medland of Radge, Peter Tavy. Shorn Lambs to £123 from three vendors.
Breeding Ewes
A strong trade for Breeding Ewes top on the day was £185 for a pen of Texel x 2T from John May of Trewithen, St Merryn. Mule Full and Lost from Mark Williams of San Mark, St Kew topped at £160. Herwick FM Ewes to £81 for two pens from Tim French of Brentor.
Rams
A much larger entry of 65 with a strong trade across the board.
A Texel from II Cowling of Trencreek topped the day at £450. A Charollais 2T from Raymond Jordan of West Week, Broadwood sold to £400.
Chartex 2T saw several around £350 to a top of £390 from Mark Moore of Froxton. Suffolk 2T to £350, a Charollais FM from Mervin Gimblett of Churchtown sold to £390.
