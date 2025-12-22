RED Tractor has welcomed the news that it has been recognised within the farming profitability review for its role in supporting the future of the UK’s farming.
The organisation is the UK’s largest food and farm assurance scheme, and the only one assuring the entire food supply chain – from animal welfare and food safety to traceability and environmental protection.
Red Tractor’s members include over 40,000 farmers and growers across all areas of livestock and agriculture, accounting for 75 per cent of UK agriculture production. 95 per cent of poultry and 90 per cent of pork in the UK are produced to Red Tractor standards.
Commenting on the recognition, Red Tractor CEO Jim Moseley has said that the company is ‘proud to help farmers add value, differentiate their products from imports and demonstrate their commitment to British standards.’
He said: “We're pleased that the Farming Profitability Review highlights Red Tractor's role in supporting British farming and the integrity of British food.
“The review's recommendations on extending origin labelling linked to assurance schemes like Red Tractor, particularly into the out-of-home sector, reflect what we've long championed – that transparent standards together with traceability and British labelling, benefit farmers, growers and consumers.
“With Red Tractor now providing assurance and proof of provenance on £18-billion worth of British food, and our logo recognised by 75 per cent of UK consumers, we're proud to help farmers add value, differentiate their products from imports and demonstrate their commitment to British standards. The review reinforces that trusted certification schemes are essential tools for building consumer confidence and supporting a resilient farming sector.
“We look forward to working in collaboration with government, retailers, and the food service sector to strengthen supply chain fairness and ensure high standards remain at the heart of British food.”
