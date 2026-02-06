THE Royal Cornwall Hospital (Treliske) in Truro will host the duchy’s first soft‑tissue robotic surgical system, thanks to a £2 million cash injection from NHS England.
The money will fund the new technology and the specialist training required for six Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust (RCHT) surgeons, enabling the decision to be formally approved at the RCHT board meeting this week. It follows a sustained local campaign involving surgeons, residents, local MPs and Rotary Clubs across West Cornwall.
RCHT will be responsible for the ongoing operational costs, with installation and training expected to begin later this year. RCHT Chief Executive Steve Williamson said: “This is a fantastic moment for healthcare in Cornwall. The introduction of robotic surgery will transform the experience of hundreds of patients every year.”
The nearest surgical robot is currently at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth. Planned to be operational from July 1, the new system at Treliske will improve access to cutting-edge surgical care in Cornwall, saving travel costs for patients and their families as well as reducing pressure on Derriford Hospital.
The robot helps surgeons operate more precisely in small, difficult-to-reach areas of the body, including endometriosis surgery, digestive tract cancers and urological procedures. Treliske surgeons Nick Battersby and James Clarke have campaigned for it for seven years, raising public awareness through events including as a five-kilometre sea swim across Falmouth Bay led by Mr Battersby.
“This is a landmark moment for surgery in Cornwall, said Professor Clark, divisional chair for surgery and lead for the Soft Tissue Robotic Surgical Programme. “After years of planning, this investment brings the most advanced surgical technology to our patients and ensures they are no longer disadvantaged by geography. It also helps us attract and retain exceptional surgeons, securing high-quality care for the future.”
Mr Battersby added: “Robotic surgery continues to expand across the NHS because it offers exceptional precision and better outcomes. We’re thrilled patients in Cornwall will soon benefit directly from this technology without having to travel far afield.”
All six Cornwall MPs wrote jointly to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care in August in support of the campaign. Jayne Kirkham, MP for Truro and Falmouth, welcomed the news. "I have repeatedly raised this issue in Parliament and have been involved in the campaign as a Cornwall councillor and an MP. This is what investment in the NHS looks like,” she said.
“This is about equality in accessing healthcare. Cornwall was the only region in England and Wales without a surgical robot. This funding will help end long and expensive journeys out of the duchy and modernise Cornwall’s NHS.”
Community support included £20,085 raised towards future costs by Truro-based fundraising group The Blue Belles through the Robotic Surgery Fund of Royal Cornwall Hospitals Charity; and £25,000 raised by West Cornwall Rotary clubs. Speaking on behalf of Falmouth Rotary Club, David Stewart described the decision as “a big moment for Cornwall and evidence that community action has the power to make a meaningful difference”.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.