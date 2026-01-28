A learning disabilities nurse has broken down barriers to help a patient overcome a severe needle phobia.
Natty is 19 and has a learning disability. She developed a needle phobia in her teens.
Once, Natty’s phobia had been manageable through interventions on the paediatric ward.
“Each blood test became more traumatic” explains Natty’s mother, Hayley. “Where we had once been able to coax Natty into having a blood test and distracted her with cuddles, toys and even Entonox, we found that as she got older, every attempt became more distressing for her.”
Natty was referred into the adult learning disability service at 18. Zahra Harper was Natty’s learning disability nurse.
When Zahra met Natty, they produced a person-centred care plan. The plan detailed how she could best support Natty to have her blood taken.
“I visited Natty to work closely with her and to help understand her fears and past experiences with needles.
“I suggested that together we create a step-by-step desensitisation plan to help her have a positive blood test. The visual guide was to help Natty get a better understanding of how a blood test would be taken. It was broken down into easy-to-read steps with pictures.”
Zahra also took resource packs, including an imitation needle, to her meetings with Natty.
“I started to bring props to my meetings with Natty, like imitation needles and cream. This was to give her the opportunity to see and hold the things the nurse at her GP surgery would use,” adds Zahra.
“I took photos of the GP surgery, the equipment that would be used and the nurse’s room to prepare Natty. By taking away the element of surprise, we helped to prepare Natty for what was going to happen.”
Following the hard work, Natty was prepared and happy to go ahead with her blood test.
