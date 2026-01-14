Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust (RCHT) has introduced a new digital fingerprint security system in its Neonatal Unit, setting a new standard for safety and convenience for families with premature and vulnerable babies.
The system, powered by Suprema BioStar technology, replaces traditional entry methods with secure biometric authentication, ensuring only authorised individuals can enter the ward, while freeing clinical staff to focus on patient care.
John Clague, transformation manager at RCHT, explained: “My son was born in Princess Alexandra Maternity Wing a few years ago and I would often have to wait 20 to 30 minutes for a busy member of staff to let me in. I would’ve welcomed this technology, it would have meant I could see my wife and son without needing to ring the bell, and that I could easily leave the ward to get her some food or drink without having to worry that it may take a wait to get back into the unit. This is another example of how we are embracing technology to improve the experience of our patients.”
The system is fully accredited to ISO standards, with encrypted data storage and automatic deletion once a child is discharged, giving families complete peace of mind. Additional security measures, including CCTV monitoring and anti-tailgating reminders, further strengthen protection.
Robin Martin, neonatal equipment manager, added: “Introducing this system has been a long journey, but one that was absolutely worth it. Our priority was to make the ward safer and more accessible for parents while reducing the burden on clinical staff. Seeing it in action and knowing it’s helping families during such a critical time is incredibly rewarding."
The system will be evaluated over the coming months as part of a series of technology-driven initiatives linked to our new Women and Children’s Hospital, planned to open in 2030.
