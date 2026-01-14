John Clague, transformation manager at RCHT, explained: “My son was born in Princess Alexandra Maternity Wing a few years ago and I would often have to wait 20 to 30 minutes for a busy member of staff to let me in. I would’ve welcomed this technology, it would have meant I could see my wife and son without needing to ring the bell, and that I could easily leave the ward to get her some food or drink without having to worry that it may take a wait to get back into the unit. This is another example of how we are embracing technology to improve the experience of our patients.”