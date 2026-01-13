THREE rail lines in Cornwall remain out of service following storm damage and planned engineering works, with disruption expected to continue into the coming days.
The Looe Valley line remains closed after Storm Goretti caused river water levels to rise to unsafe levels, preventing repair work from starting over the weekend. The work was intended to address flood damage sustained before Christmas, but fast-flowing and high water made conditions too dangerous for engineering teams.
With further rain forecast, water levels are expected to remain high throughout the week. As a result, engineers are unable to confirm when the Looe line will reopen, as work can only resume once conditions improve and it is safe to return to the site.
The Newquay branch line is also currently out of service, with teams working to clear fallen trees and debris caused by the storm. Engineers say a significant number of trees fell across the route over the weekend. The line will reopen once all obstructions are removed and safety checks are completed.
Meanwhile, the St Ives Bay line remains closed as part of planned track renewal work. This closure is not storm-related and the line is scheduled to reopen on Monday, January 19.
Great Western Railway has apologised for the ongoing disruption and inconvenience to passengers, saying safety remains the top priority.
Passengers are advised to check for the latest travel updates before setting out, with real-time journey information available at gwr.com/check.
