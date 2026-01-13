AN unforgettable evening of music, emotion and international solidarity filled Liskeard Public Hall as the much-acclaimed Kyiv Tango Orchestra delivered a powerful performance that left concertgoers deeply moved.
The concert, held on Friday (January 9), was eagerly anticipated and more than lived up to expectations, attracting music lovers from across South East Cornwall and beyond.
Adding to the significance of the night was the knowledge that this would be the orchestra’s final performance before returning to the war-torn country of Ukraine, giving the event a poignant and reflective atmosphere.
From the opening moments, the audience was captivated by the orchestra’s distinctive sound – a striking fusion of classical precision and the raw emotion of traditional Argentine tango. Sweeping melodies, dramatic rhythms and moments of quiet intensity echoed through the hall, holding listeners in rapt attention and drawing repeated rounds of warm, appreciative applause.
As the evening unfolded, a powerful sense of connection developed between performers and audience. Many concertgoers later described the experience as ‘unforgettable’, praising both the exceptional musicianship on display and the shared feeling of unity in the room. At the close of the concert, the audience rose to its feet in a prolonged standing ovation, paying tribute to the orchestra’s artistry, passion and resilience.
Liskeard town mayor, Cllr Christina Whitty, praised the musicians and the community support that helped make the event such a success.
“This was an outstanding night for Liskeard,” she said. “The Kyiv Tango Orchestra produced music of extraordinary beauty and passion. You could feel the emotion in every piece, and the audience was completely captivated.
“Beyond the music, this concert further cemented our town’s friendship with the Ukrainian people. It was a powerful reminder that culture can bring people together, even in the most challenging of times.”
The concert was supported by Liskeard Town Council and also celebrated the town’s growing relationship with its Ukrainian twin town of Kopychyntsi, formally established in 2023. The event stood as a living example of how cultural exchange continues to strengthen international bonds.
Cllr Whitty continued: “We are incredibly proud to have hosted this concert. It showed Liskeard at its very best. The connection we share with Ukraine is not just symbolic, it is heartfelt and real.”
Special thanks were extended to town councillors Richard Dorling and Jane Pascoe, who played a key role in helping to host the musicians during their stay, ensuring they felt welcomed and supported throughout their time in Cornwall.
Founded in 2011, the Kyiv Tango Orchestra is one of Ukraine’s most celebrated ensembles and a leading force in the country’s modern music scene. The quartet, made up of Tetiana Pavlichuk-Tyshkevych (piano), Nazarii Stets (double bass), Taras Vydysh (violin) and Igor Saienko (bandoneon),are all renowned soloists and laureates of international competitions.
Known for their signature sound, elegant performance style and extraordinary energy, the orchestra’s repertoire includes concert programmes that reimagine Ukrainian folk songs through the lens of tango, captivating audiences across Europe and beyond.
To learn more about the orchestra, visit the official website at: www.kyivtangoorchestra.com.ua
