FIREFIGHTERS were called to a car blaze yesterday (Monday, January 26) which blocked a main road on the A390 in St Austell.
The emergency services were called at just after 3pm after a Nissan car burst into flames on Holmbush Road, between Par and St Austell.
The road was closed in both directions while the fire crew extinguished the blaze between the Mount Charles Roundabout and the Pine Lodge Traffic Lights.
A police spokesperson added: “Police were notified just after 3pm yesterday, Monday 26 January, to reports of a car fire on the A390 at Holmbush, St Austell. Fire Services were also in attendance, no injuries reported.”
The incident comes just days after a member of public reported that a small van was alight in a layby on the nearby Par Moor Road on Thursday, January 22.
Crews from St Austell Community Fire Station were mobilised and extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus and two hose reels.
