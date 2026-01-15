PEOPLE have the chance to win a spectacular waterfront house in Newquay worth £4-million as part of a charity prize draw.
The winner of the Omaze Million Pound House Draw will get the keys to a five-bedroom home set across four storeys, with uninterrupted coastal views over the Gannel Estuary and expansive south-facing terraces and gardens leading directly to the water’s edge.
Set on a private plot, the 5,200 sq ft house comes mortgage-free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered, plus £160,000 worth of furnishings.
The eventual winner will also receive £250,000 in cash to help them settle in, and can choose to either live in the house, rent it out for supplementary income, or sell up to become a cash multimillionaire.
If the winner decides to keep the stunning property, the £250,000 would enable them to run the house for many years.
If they choose to rent it out, local estate agents estimate that the property could achieve a long-term rental value of around £4,500 per month.
The striking contemporary home has been designed to maximise light, space and outlook, with large terraces, glazed balconies and floor-to-ceiling doors framing the ever-changing estuary panorama.
The entrance level features a welcoming hall, a home office and a spacious bedroom suite with dressing room and en suite bathroom, all enjoying dual-aspect water views.
On the first floor, the heart of the home is the expansive open-plan kitchen, complete with a host of luxury appliances, with a generous dining space that opens directly onto terraces overlooking the estuary, and a spacious living room with wood burner and further doors leading outside.
The ground floor includes a further en suite bedroom with dressing room, three additional bedrooms and a family bathroom, offering flexible accommodation for family and guests.
At garden level, the house is completed by a snug and cinema room, gym, utility and storage spaces, all opening onto the beautifully tiered gardens that step down to the tidal river below.
Outside, the secluded gardens feature mature planting, decorative ponds and multiple seating areas, with direct access to the Gannel Estuary. At low tide, the river opens out onto the golden sands of Crantock Beach, allowing the winner to explore the saltflats on foot or by kayak, canoe or paddleboard straight from their garden.
The property also has an electric gated entrance with a private driveway, off-street parking and a separate garage.
The Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Cornwall, will raise money to support the Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity, helping to raise crucial funds to transform children’s cancer care and help beat childhood cancer.
The partnership is backed by charity patron, Simon Cowell, who said: “I’m really proud to be supporting Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity and want to encourage the Omaze Community to enter the Cornwall House Draw to help this incredible charity raise vital funds to build a world-leading Children’s Cancer Centre.
“The new centre will be truly impressive with cutting-edge facilities, continued access to clinical trials, a new hospital school, and outdoor spaces - so children can still be children while going through treatment. Together, we can beat childhood cancer.”
James Oakes, president of Omaze, said: “This incredible waterfront home in North Cornwall is one of the most breathtaking properties we’ve ever offered.
“The eventual winner can choose whether they want to live in this extraordinary house, rent it out or sell up and walk away a multi-millionaire, the choice is entirely theirs.
“We’re also incredibly proud to be continuing our partnership with Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity, with this third partnership forming part of our long-term £12 million pledge to help build the new Children’s Cancer Centre at Great Ormond Street Hospital.
“Thanks to the generosity of the Omaze community, we’re able to support life-changing work that will help transform children’s cancer care and save more young lives.”
