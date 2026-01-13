A CIVIL engineer from Cornwall has made history by becoming the youngest person ever to be awarded Fellowship of the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), the organisation’s highest grade of membership.
Rachel Piper from Saltash achieved the prestigious accolade shortly after her birthday, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to both the civil engineering profession and society at large.
Fellowship is awarded to those who demonstrate exceptional leadership and make a significant impact on engineering practice.
The 28-year-old works as a principal chartered civil engineer for WSP, managing multi-million-pound infrastructure projects and leading teams on major initiatives, including the High Speed Two rail programme. Her work combines technical expertise with strong leadership, ensuring projects are delivered safely, efficiently and sustainably.
Beyond her professional role, Rachel has been a passionate advocate for encouraging young people to consider engineering careers. She has volunteered around 750 hours as a STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) ambassador for ICE, introducing more than 40,000 students to civil engineering – and also mentors school teams participating in ICE’s award-winning CityZen competition for 16 to 18 year olds, helping to inspire the next generation of engineers.
In 2023, Rachel contributed to ICE’s first survey exploring sexual harassment in the profession, a landmark study aimed at raising awareness and creating a safer, more respectful industry environment.
“Becoming a Fellow at such a young age demonstrates Rachel’s exceptional leadership and commitment to shaping a more inclusive and diverse future for the infrastructure sector,” said Miranda Housden, regional director of ICE South West. “She is an inspiring role model and her achievement highlights that civil engineering is a place where young women can thrive and lead.”
Rachel’s recognition underscores the growing impact of young engineers in the UK and the potential for a more diverse and innovative civil engineering profession, inspiring both her peers and future generations.
