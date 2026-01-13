Beyond her professional role, Rachel has been a passionate advocate for encouraging young people to consider engineering careers. She has volunteered around 750 hours as a STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) ambassador for ICE, introducing more than 40,000 students to civil engineering – and also mentors school teams participating in ICE’s award-winning CityZen competition for 16 to 18 year olds, helping to inspire the next generation of engineers.