SALTASH residents are being given their first look at plans for a new Aldi store in the town, as the discount retailer launches a public consultation on its proposals for a site on Callington Road.
If approved, the store would join the likes of Lidl, Waitrose and the Co-Op, offering local shoppers more choice while injecting investment into the town.
Aldi has recently exchanged contracts with Cornwall Council and is preparing a full planning application. The proposed scheme represents a £10-million investment, aimed at improving access to Aldi’s range of high-quality, low-cost food while supporting the local economy.
The plans include around 40 new jobs for the community, as well as additional employment opportunities during the construction phase and through the supply chain.
The store would also feature over 100 free customer parking spaces, including accessible and parent-and-child bays, alongside electric vehicle charging points and infrastructure for future expansion. Attractive landscaping around the site is intended to improve its appearance and provide screening for neighbours.
Aldi is encouraging residents to engage with the proposals through a virtual exhibition running from Wednesday, January 14 to Wednesday, February 4, and is available at www.aldiconsultation.co.uk/saltash.
An in-person consultation will also take place on Wednesday, January 28, between 3-7pm at Saltash Rugby Club, Moorlands Lane, PL12 4H, where residents can meet the project team and ask questions directly.
Elliott Saunders, Aldi Real Estate Director, said: “We are proud to bring forward plans for a new Aldi store in Saltash. We encourage residents to take part in the consultation, learn more about the scheme, and share their views. It’s an exciting step for the town, and we want the community to be part of the process.”
The consultation will give the local community an early chance to influence the project that could reshape Saltash’s retail landscape moving forward.
