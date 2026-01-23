A TOWN council has unanimously agreed to challenge what it described as a “misleading and inaccurate” Cornwall Council report on a proposed new Aldi development in Saltash after the issue was brought to the council’s attention by a public question from a local resident.
Councillors were asked how they intended to respond after the report dated August 29, 2024 claimed Saltash Town Council supported, “in principle”, the release of recreational land at Callington Road for development.
Marie Whittam questioned how public confidence could be restored if the report was not corrected. Her question triggered a robust discussion with councillors expressing concerns at what they said was a serious misrepresentation of events.
Town Clerk, Sinead Burrows, told members she had been working with Cornwall Council to establish how the report came to include the claim of support.
A written response from Jonny Alford, strategic property lead, was read out, stating the town council had been briefed on a potential “win-win” scenario involving a new supermarket, improved play provision and a capital receipt for the council. He also stressed any scheme would still require a full planning application and public consultation.
Councillor Richard Bickford said the report “grossly misrepresented” a meeting attended by the then chairman, vice-chairman and the town clerk. He made clear it was a briefing, not a consultation, and the town council was never invited to give – nor did it give – any support in principle.
Members said no new information had been shared at the meeting and challenged claims in the report suggesting multiple consultations had taken place, noting there were no transcripts or official notes.
Following a unanimous vote, councillors resolved to formally challenge the inaccuracies and request the report be withdrawn or amended, seek an apology for the upset caused, reassure residents it has not supported or opposed the development, and review how future private briefings with Cornwall Council are handled.
Cornwall Council have been contacted for response.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.