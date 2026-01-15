PANTO season is well underway as various venues across Cornwall welcome audiences to a range of shows that feature much mayhem and laughter - oh yes they do!
We’ve compiled a list of some of the events being held across the Duchy later this month and in February:
Beacon
Players in Troon are back for their third year and are presenting The Little Mermaid at Beacon Village Hall from February 13 to 15.
Dive under the sea into The Little Mermaid where bubbly jokes, fishy antics, and magical mayhem await. With sea shanties, stormy spells, and one very soggy Dame, this is a tidal wave of family fun guaranteed to make a splash.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/camborne/beacon-village-hall
Bodmin
Bodmin Methodist Church will be welcoming audiences from Thursday, February 26 to Saturday, February 28 to their community pantomime of Jack and the Beanstalk.
Each performance begins at 7pm, while the Saturday matinee event starts at 2pm.
Tickets are available from Bodmin Church on Saturdays at 10am to 12 noon.
Boscastle
The Wizard of Oz has been given a Boscastle twist which will be coming to the village hall.
The show runs from Wednesday, January 21 to Saturday, January 24 with a matinee performance on the Saturday.
Tickets are on sale at the Nisa and Premier Stores.
Bugle
Robin Hood is swinging into Bugle Village Hall from Saturday, January 31 to Saturday, February 7, and he’s bringing a merry band of mischief and mayhem.
Expect dashing heroes, dastardly villains, and Nanny Fanny Flapjack’s outrageous teaching style in Bugle Pantomime Group’s take on Robin Hood.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/saint-austell/bugle-village-hall
Chacewater
Chacewater Players present their annual Pantomime Neverland on January 23-24 and 30-31.
Join Peter Pan, Wenna, Dame Dotty and Captain Cook on the journey to Neverland, searching for fun, laughter and adventure.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/truro/chacewater-village-hall
Fraddon
A pantomime telling the traditional tale of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be taking place at Fraddon Village Hall from February 22 to 28.
This action packed show contains bags of comedy from Edna the Palace Housekeeper and Chuckles the Court Jester, not forgetting the local Magistrate and his Scribe.
To book tickets, visit: www.tickettailor.com/events/stenoderpantomimesociety/1927209
Hayle
Centenary Drama Group will be performing their panto 'Robin Hood & the babes in the wood' between Wednesday, February 18 to Saturday, February 21 at Hayle Academy.
Join the crew on their next adventure to Sherwood Forest where audiences will meet lots of familiar characters like Robin Hood, Maid Marion, Little John, Friar Tuck and the Sheriff of Nottingham.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/centenary-drama-group-cd-kids
Helston
Helston Theatre Company will be presenting a whimsical retelling of the well-known tale 'Dick Whittington' from Tuesday, January 27, to Sunday, February 1, at Epworth Hall.
This timeless story unfolds with a delightful blend of laughter, romance and rats. The unforgettable adventure is full of merriment and wonder and is a celebration of the inspiring tale of courage and prophecy.
To book tickets, visit: www.tickettailor.com/events/helstontheatrecompany/1918730
Holsworthy
Robin Hood is a legendary tale and Holsworthy Amateur Theatrical Society will present their version in pantomime from Monday, February 2 to Saturday, February 14.
Expect lots of laughs, fantastic scenery, stunning costumes and music as usual. Each performance begins at 7.30pm, with the Saturday matinee starting at 2.30pm on the 7th and 14th.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/holsworthytheatre
Indian Queens
The Indian Queens panto bring the forever young Peter Pan to the Victory Hall from February 2 to 7.
Expect dazzling costumes, toe-tapping tunes, and a cast that will have audiences in stitches with their hilarious antics. Curtains go up at 7.15pm, while the Saturday matinee performance starts at 2.15pm.
To book tickets, contact Dave and Heather on 07850 953522 or pay on the door.
Ladock
Ladock Players’ fourth-coming production will be performed at the village’s community hall between Thursday, February 5 to Saturday, February 7.
The play is a fast moving whodunnit with a motley cast of suspicious characters being interrogated by the Players’ own dynamic detective duo, detective inspector Currie and sergeant Rice, following a murder most foul.
To book tickets, visit: uk.patronbase.com/_CornishRivieraBoxOffice/Productions/LHP2/Performances
Liskeard
A magical time will be had at the Liskeard Public Hall where the talented Liskeard Lions will be putting on a spectacular performance of the classic tale, Wizard of Oz.
Get ready to follow Dorothy down the yellow brick road, meet the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion, and see if they can defeat the Wicked Witch of the West. Performances take place from Thursday, February 5 to Saturday, February 7.
To book tickets, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/liskeard-lions-performs-wizard-of-oz-tickets-1389797865829
Looe
Looe Community Players’ annual pantomime, Sleeping Beauty, is coming to Millpool Centre from Thursday, January 22 to Saturday, January 24.
Evening performances start 7pm, while the Saturday matinee event begins at 2pm.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/cornwall/millpool-centre
Luxulyan
Luxulyan pantomime is returning after a break of several years with their performance of Willie Winkle.
Performances from Luxulyan Amateur Dramatic Society will be taking place from Tuesday, January 27 to Saturday, January 31. The evening shows start at 7.15pm, while Saturday’s matinee begins at 2.15pm.
Tickets are available from Luxulyan Village Shop or by calling 01208 543225.
Perranarworthal
The Carnon Downs Drama Group will be presenting The Pied Piper of Hamelin at Perranarworthal Village Memorial Hall between Thursday, January 22 to Sunday, January 25.
The cast, who is ready to make audiences laugh and cheer, will be performing at 7pm each night, as well as 2pm on the afternoon weekend show.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/cddg/the-pied-piper-of-hamelin/e-agqmde
Redruth
A magical family pantomime is currently running at The Regal Theatre until Sunday, January 18.
Cinderella's journey from rags to riches is a timeless tale leading to her 'Happy After Ever' with Prince Charming.
The show, which is performed by the Redruth Amateur Musical and Pantomime Society incorporates plenty of comedy, slapstick, and musical numbers. Audiences can have lots of chances to engage with the performance.
To book tickets: redruth.merlincinemas.co.uk/film/93286-cinderella-presented-by-ramps
St Austell
Trewoon Pantomime Group will present a magical adventure with an age old favourite hero, 'Aladdin', at St Austell Arts Theatre.
With genies, spirits, a bumbling police force, the ultimate bad guy, and the formidable Widow Twankey there is a character for everyone to love.
Performances every are evening from Tuesday, February 17 until Saturday, February 21, with an additional matinee on the 21st.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/trewoonpanto
St Blazey
Sleeping Beauty is being performed by the St Blazey Amateur Operatic Society at the Keay Theatre in St Austell.
Performances are being staged from this Saturday (January 17) until when the run concludes on January 24.
With toe-tapping tunes, dynamic dancing, plenty of audience participation and guaranteed belly laughs there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/st-blazey-aos
St Ives
An unforgettable dinosaur themed stage show for all the family is coming to St Ives Theatre on Tuesday, February 17.
Join an fully interactive Jurassic Panto style adventure filled with music, fun and laughter along the way.
Join palaeontologist friends as they embark on an adventure through the jungle to meet Babsy the Mad Scientist and use her new time machine to take them back in time to meet their favourite dinosaurs in person.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/kidz-r-us/the-dinosaur-timewarp/e-rygmme
St Stephen
St Stephen’s Cinderella pantomime, which will be their 79th annual production in the village, arrives at the village’s community centre.
Matinees afternoons take place at 2pm on Sunday, January 25 and Saturday, January 31, while evening performances will be held on Tuesday, January 27 until January 31 at 7.15pm.
Tickets are available from Linda Ford on 01726 824248.
Threemilestone
Threemilestone Amateur Dramatics is hosting a funny, funky and spooky panto with soul from February 5 to 7 at the village’s community centre.
Set to the lively tune of your favourite funk and soul grooves, a group of young women, all heroes of their own spooky tales, meet to tell their stories and find camaraderie in their shared experiences.
However, when the monsters of their pasts return to claim their ultimate victims, only the mysterious power of the Final Girl can truly deliver them from evil.
To book tickets, visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/its-behind-you-tickets-1978195803901?
Torpoint
Torpoint town is buzzing with excitement as the Torpoint Players prepare to bring the classic pantomime, Sleeping Beauty, to life at the Council Chambers in February.
Performances take place on the evening of February 5 and 6 at 7.30pm, while two shows will be held on February 7 at 2.30 and 7.30pm.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketebo.co.uk/torpoint-players
