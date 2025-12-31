THE Eden Project is kicking off 2026 with a series of fitness activities designed to help people make a healthy start to the new year.
From immersive yoga in the Rainforest and Mediterranean Biomes to weekly Park Runs and Cornwall’s biggest marathon, the charity is inviting the public to get active in nature while celebrating its 25th anniversary.
Starting in January, visitors can join free yoga sessions inside Eden’s Mediterranean Biome and there is a tropical Costa Rican inspired special wellbeing weekend in the Rainforest Biome on January 24 and 25. These sessions will offer a unique escape and encourage mindfulness and connection with nature.
On New Year’s Day, Eden hosted its first 5km Park Run of the year, continuing every Saturday throughout 2026. The runs offer a chance to enjoy the gardens, boost fitness, and meet others in a supportive, community atmosphere.
Cornwall’s biggest running event, the Eden Marathon and Half Marathon, returns on October 18. More than 1,200 runners signed up to this year’s event, which has cemented itself as a bucket list race in the running calendar.
Over the years, more than 17,000 participants have registered to tackle the challenging course, with participants travelling from as far as Australia to take part this year.
The multi-terrain route through spectacular countryside opens for entries in spring and offers the opportunity for runners to raise money for their chosen charity.
Alongside these events, Eden has also launched its wider Nature: Connection and Recovery programme, made possible by The National Lottery Community Fund.
Activities in the programme will include a range of nature recovery, food growing and art-based projects to engage local people in climate positive action, especially those who are facing mental health challenges.
The Eden Project’s general manager Simon Townsend said: “We’re thrilled to invite people to embrace fitness in nature at Eden as we begin our 25th anniversary year.
“From yoga in our iconic Biomes to Cornwall’s biggest marathon, these activities reflect our mission to connect human wellbeing with the living world. Along with our Nature: Connection and Recovery programme, we’re showing that caring for ourselves and caring for the planet go hand in hand."
Beyond these events, Eden’s estate remains open year-round as a free place to walk, forming part of a wider network of trails across Cornwall. Weekly walking groups also continue every Friday, designed for adults who would benefit from gentle activity and social connection.
The Nature Connections scheme also runs a friendly weekly walking group, specifically designed for adults who would benefit from increased activity to support their health and wellbeing.
The Eden Project has been delivering activities to support the health of local community members since 2005, when it was selected as a venue to host a weekly walk for people with COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease). Since 2016 the team have been working closely with local GPs and health practitioners through social prescribing.
Activities are free to attend, such as those that are available through social prescribing or other referral routes. Pre-booking or pre arrangement is essential.
