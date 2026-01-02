MUSIC lovers are being invited to beat the January blues with a special live music night in Callington later this month.
Beat the Blues – Music Night! will take place at the Prim-RAF Theatre on Friday, January 31, promising an evening of jazz, blues and soul.
The event is being held in partnership with Tamar Arts and Drama Association CIO and will feature a high-energy performance from five-piece band Blu-soule.
Tickets cost £18 and include a buffet served between 6pm and 7pm, with live music starting at 7.30pm and a licensed bar available throughout the evening.
Organisers of the event say tickets are selling fast and encourage early booking via the box office on 0333 666 4466.
