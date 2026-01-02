PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Road closures
It is to enable poling works to take place and will take place between 9.30am and 3.30pm.
SALTASH: Higher Port View in Saltash will be subject to a single day road closure on January 27, between 9.30am and 4pm.
This is to enable works to be undertaken to install fibre optic cables.
The closure will affect properties between the junction with Lower Port View and the property numbered 168 on the road.
CRAFTHOLE: The B3247 between Tregunnus Lane and Military Road in Crafthole is set to be closed between January 26 and February 3 in order to enable vegetation clearance, kerbing and resurfacing works to take place.
Road closure to last several months
A ROAD closure spanning several months is set to commence in late January and last until April.
Cott Road, Grenville Road and Lanwithan Road in Lostwithiel will be subject to 24 hours a day, seven day a week closures between January 26 and April 10 in order to enable the facilitation of gas mains replacement works in the area.
It has also been confirmed that only pedestrian access will be maintained to properties in the affected area for the duration of the works, which will be undertaken by Wales and West Utilities, although an alternative route for vehicles will be signed on site for the duration of the closures.
The roads affected by this closure are thus: On Cott Road from the junction with Reeds Park to junction with Grenville Road.
On Grenville Road, the closures will affect properties in the number range from Number 51 to Number 39 while on Lanwithan Road, the closure will be from the junction with Grenville Road to junction with the Coffee Lake Meadow.
- Keep up to date with the latest planning applications and other statutory notices (such as alcohol licensing and probates) that affect where you live by visiting our online Public Notice Portal – be the first to know by visiting www.publicnoticeportal.uk/cornish-times-series
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.