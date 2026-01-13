KERNOW Comedy returns to the St Austell Arts Centre to celebrate its third anniversary with a special event on Saturday, January 24.
The double headline special evening, which features comedians Tom Glover and Kevin Mud, will be hosted by Kernow Comedy's own Tom Rodgers.
Tom Glover is a highly sought-after act and MC, capable of bringing laughter to any room. Tom combines tales of fatherhood and country living with hilarious observational routines on daily life.
His infectious personality and playful approach make him an instant hit with audiences, however Tom is perhaps best known for his excellent crowd work and quick wit that have earned him a number of regular compere roles at major venues across the South West.
Kev Mud is the current UK Pun Champion and a rising star of the UK Comedy Scene. He brings his experiences as a homeless ex-addict to a performance that delivers his stories and cleverly written pieces.
In his first 18 months, Kev has shared the stage with the likes of Frankie Boyle, Sara Pascoe, Russell Howard, Ed Gamble, Kiri Pritchard McClean, Al Murray and Shaparak Khorsandi, as well as appearing on TV alongside Mark Steel, Josh Pugh and Ian Stone.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/st-austell-arts-theatre/t-kdrdyzy
