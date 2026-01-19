POLICE in St Austell have defended taking action against ‘soft’ drugs.
Officers went to an address in the town after the Border Force reported intercepting foreign-posted cannabis packages bound for the property.
Police said the packages had a street value running into tens of thousands of pounds.
After attending the property, police said: “A significant amount of cannabis was located during searches. One occupant was arrested on suspicion of the importation of controlled drugs and being in possession of a prohibited offensive weapon.
“He was bailed for further enquiries. Other occupants were dealt with locally for cannabis possession.
“Criticism is aimed at the police when action is taken against ‘soft’ drugs. Cannabis production and supply is a source of funding for organised crime groups which are involved in modern slavery and human trafficking.”
In a separate incident, there was a police presence on the roundabout outside the Asda store in St Austell on Sunday afternoon.
A person was arrested by police following a report from store staff of him making off after stealing a number of items. He was also said to have been abusive and threatening to store staff and members of the public and to have spat in face of a police officer.
