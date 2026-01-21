A BOY was airlifted to hospital after a two-vehicle collision on the A390 at Merrymeet, near Liskeard on Tuesday evening.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to the scene shortly before 7pm on January 20, following reports of a crash.
The boy, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was taken to hospital by the Cornwall Air Ambulance as a precaution. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
The road was closed in both directions while emergency services dealt with the incident and all vehicles were recovered.
The A390 eventually reopened at around 1am.
Police have thanked motorists for their patience during the incident.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.