A WELL-established convenience store and Post Office located within a busy residential area near St Austell has found new owners.
Located on Trenovissick Road in Par, ‘Tregneta Stores – Best One’ has been a cornerstone of the local community for over two decades.
Stephen and Louise Rothero, who have owned the business for the past 23 years, decided to sell the store as they look forward to a well-earned retirement.
The business has been purchased by experienced operator Anilkumar Gajera and his brother.
Stephen Rothero said: “It has been a pleasure to work in and serve the local community for the last 23 years. However, the time has now come to retire.
“I would like to thank all our customers for their continued support over the years. I am very pleased to be passing the business over to Anil and his brother, who I know will be able to take the store forward and enhance the product lines.”
Anilkumar added: “When I first saw the store advertised, I knew it would be the perfect addition to my portfolio. It is a well-established store that has been fantastically run by Stephen, while giving the opportunity to expand on his hard work and take the store to the next level.”
Matthew McFarlane, senior business agent at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “It has been a pleasure to work with both Stephen and Anil in the sale and purchase of this store.
“It is a fabulous business in a beautiful part of Cornwall, close to the beach and situated in a busy residential area. I wish Stephen and Louise all the very best for the future and also to the new owners with their new business.”
The store was marketed at an asking price of £375,000 and sold for an undisclosed sum.
