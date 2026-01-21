OFFICERS are appealing for witnesses after high-value copper was stolen during a commercial burglary in St Austell.
Offenders forced a window to get inside Teddington Appliance Controls between noon on Friday, January 9 and 6am on Monday, January 12.
Around £6,500 worth of copper files and wiring was stolen from the premises in Daniels Lane.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Officers are asking any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to contact them.
“We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have been offered the copper for sale, particularly scrap metal dealers.
“If you can assist with police enquiries please submit information via the Force website or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference 50260008502.”
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.