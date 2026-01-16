“Due to the nature of Trystan’s missing episodes there are limited lines of enquiry and therefore help from the public is requested to keep an eye out for them and to report any sightings or information that may help us please.”
Trystan was last seen in the Liskeard area at around 20:10pm on Thursday (January 15).
Trystan is described as a white British male, 6’0 tall of slim build, with mousy brown long hair - and last seen wearing a blue puffer jacket and navy blue trousers.
Trystan has previously travelled to the following areas during missing episodes: Downderry, Seaton, Torpoint, Saltash, Plymouth, Looe.
If you have seen Trystan or know of their whereabouts please call the police on 999/101 quoting log number 271-16/01/2025
